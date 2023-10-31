The ‘truth’ behind rumours Lisa Kudrow is adopting Matthew Perry’s dog following his untimely death

Lisa Kudrow will not be adopting Matthew Perry’s dog, following his untimely death.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, sadly passed away after an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28th, aged 54.

Following the news of his death, multiple reports suggested his Friends co-star would be adopting his dog.

However, a source has since confirmed to PEOPLE that Matthew did not own a dog at the time of his death.

The actor previously shared a dog named Alfred with his ex Molly Hurwitz.

The pair got engaged in November 2020 after two years of dating, before calling it quits in June 2021.

The news comes after Lisa and her Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — broke their silence on Matthew’s death in a joint statement.

They said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The late 54-year-old rocketed to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in Friends – which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

In 2021, the cast delighted fans by getting back together for a reunion special on HBO.

Matthew was found unresponsive at his LA home after an apparent drowning in his hot tub on October 28.

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

On October 29, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy had been completed; however, the results are pending a toxicology report, which reportedly can take weeks to come through.