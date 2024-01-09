The “truth” about the rumours that Selena Gomez was “gossiping” about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes has been revealed.

The annual awards ceremony was broadcast live on Sunday night and a host of stars were in attendance.

A clip of the Only Murders In The Building actress chatting to pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, has been doing the rounds on social media, with many alleging that she was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Fans quickly began to analyze the clip and claimed that Selena was detailing how she asked the Wonka star for a photo – but Kylie allegedly said no.

A fan wrote on X: “Why I think this tea is about Timothée not greeting Selena even if they’re friends because of Kylie? There’s another angle when you can tell the other girl is saying ‘noo Timothée??”

A source has now informed Entertainment Tonight, that Selena never went up to the Wonka actor and his girlfriend and asked for a photo, and added that she never even saw them at the prestigious awards ceremony.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Another penned: “Selena with the gossip and It was so clear though . You can clearly hear the name from Keleigh.”

While a third said: “Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls.”

Kylie Jenner and her new beau packed on the PDA during the ceremony on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old actor was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

A clip of the pair has gone viral of them getting cosy at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

A lip reader has since revealed what the pair discussed in the viral clip.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail: “They were at their table staring at one another.”

“They didn’t talk to anyone during the commercial break, they were just kissing… it looked like puppy dog love, like high school.”