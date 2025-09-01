The Traitors Ireland viewers ‘raging’ after fan favourite player is BANISHED

The Traitors Ireland viewers are “raging” after a fan favourite player became the first to be banished during tonight’s episode.

The second episode kicked off with the “murder” of David, which sparked suspicions about Diane in the castle.

The night before David was axed, he was heard telling the other players: “If I’m murdered tonight, it was Diane.”

This led the players to question whether Diane was a Traitor, and during the first round table it was clear most of them believed she was one.

After receiving the most votes, Diane was banished from the castle.

However, the players were shocked to discover she was a Faithful after all, meaning the Traitors have now successfully gotten rid of two Faithfuls.

Viewers were devastated by her exit, as she had already become a fan favourite.

One fan tweeted, “Diane banished, we lost an icon in the making, while another wrote, “Raging for Diane, she’s been robbed.”

Another commented, “We ride at dawn for Diane,” while a fourth wrote, “National day of mourning for Diane needed.”

See more reactions to her exit below:

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie