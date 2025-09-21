Traitors Ireland star Paudie breaks silence on speculation he could replace Joe Duffy

The Traitors Ireland star Paudie has broken his silence after viewers called for him to replace Joe Duffy on Liveline.

The veteran broadcaster retired from RTÉ back in May, but the station has yet to announce his replacement.

Joe hosted Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 for 27 years, and whoever takes his place has big shoes to fill.

However, since his debut on Traitors Ireland, viewers around the world have called for Paudie to take over as the new host.

He told RSVP Live: “I definitely wouldn’t have the intelligence for that, I have to say. It would be well above my bar.”

“At my age I should probably step back, but there’s no doors closed. One thing about me is that I’ll try anything once. If it goes wrong, then that’s gone and that’s it.”

When asked if he would appear on Gogglebox, something viewers would no doubt love to see, he said: “That would be up to the Gogglebox people really and truly, but I wouldn’t say no, to be honest, if it was to happen.”

The speculation comes shortly after RTÉ confirmed that Joe Duffy’s successor will be announced “in the coming weeks” as part of a broader shake-up of Radio 1’s programming.

According to an RTÉ source, Claire Byrne’s departure from the station means Joe’s replacement “has to be a woman.”

“There can’t be another man in a flagship slot on Radio 1, purely for gender balance,” the insider told the Irish Independent.

“It can’t just be a string of white, male, middle-aged presenters. Joe’s replacement has to be a woman, which is certainly great news for one female broadcaster.”

When it comes to Liveline, the station trialled various presenters over the summer and ran an expressions-of-interest process across its news and current affairs division.

