You won’t BELIEVE the amount of people who have already applied for season two of The Traitors Ireland

Darren Smith, the producer of The Traitors Ireland, has revealed the huge amount of people who have already applied for season two.

Following the phenomenal success of the show’s first season, which concluded with an explosive final episode watched by over 735,000 people, the managing director of Kite Entertainment is already planning a second instalment.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Darren revealed: “We’ve had 5,500 applications in since Friday.”

“To put that into context, we’ve made TV shows before that 5,500 people haven’t seen. So that is a massive number.”

Tuesday’s finale saw Faithfuls Vanessa Ogbonna, Oyin Adeyemi and Kelley Higgins nab the €42,900 prize fund, after they successfully banished the two remaining Traitors – Nick and Ben.

While €42k is a lot of money, it is significantly lower than prize funds on the UK and US versions.

When asked if there’s a chance of them increasing the prize fund, Darren joked: “Well, I suggested to RTÉ they give us the €150,000 that Ryan [Tubridy] gave them back and we’ll use that as the prize fund.”

“I have an open mind on this one,” he continued. “If it was €100,000, that is a life-changing amount of money and could change how people play the game – and not necessarily in a good way.

“So I’m not like, ‘We have to increase it.’ Also, I want the show to be on for a very long time. But you’ll always want to introduce new things, so maybe it’s better to introduce that in season three or four.

“I’m not hung up on changing it, but I wouldn’t be a barrier to it. It’s a big call editorially and what it does to the game.”

Season one’s casting has won widespread praise, with the likes of Paudie, who was nicknamed the Paudfather on social media, being a stand out player in the castle.

Darren said casting for the second season will be a “whole different type of challenge”.

“Quantity doesn’t equal quality. There’s a tendency in television to go, ‘Lets find another Paudfather for the nation’. And when you try and repeat that stuff it doesn’t work.

“The next person on Traitors who’s going to capture people at a Paudie level won’t be anything like Paudie.”

“The first season of anything always has a very special energy to it. On the production side, because there’s a certain kind of chaos around making it and often that can feed an energy into the show itself.

“So that stuff is very exciting and this is a prime example of that. It doesn’t mean subsequent seasons aren’t brilliant; it’s just a different energy.”

Darren also teased a celebrity version of the show in the future.

“I’m really interested to see how the UK [celebrity] one goes,” he said. “The thought of managing 22 cast members with agents doesn’t exactly excite me, but a celebrity version has been mentioned.”