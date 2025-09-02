The Traitors Ireland fans shocked by the RETURN of axed player in surprise twist

The Traitors Ireland fans were shocked by the return of an axed player during the third episode.

In a surprise twist during a challenge, host Siobhan McSweeney re-introduced John and Gemma, who were sent home on the first day by Andrew.

Dressed as monks, Siobhan asked the pair to remove their hoods and masks, which was met by gasps from all the players.

In a brutal move, Siobhan then asked the players to pick one person to welcome back to the game.

John ended up receiving the most amount of votes, sending Gemma packing once again.

Siobhan then revealed another twist – John had been given a Shield to gift a player of his choice, which would save them from the next Banishment and Murder.

Later in the episode, John decided to give the Shield to Katelyn, without realising that she’s secretly a Traitor.

The episode ended with another banishment, which resulted in Nina, who is a Faithful, being sent home.

With three Faithfuls gone, the Traitors definitely have the upper hand going into week two of the series.

The Traitors Ireland will return to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday at 9.35pm.

