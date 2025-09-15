The Traitors Ireland fans react to ‘perfect plot’ as ‘hug of death’ twist shakes up the castle

The Traitors Ireland fans have praised the show for introducing a brilliant new twist.

During Monday’s episode, Paudie successfully blackmailed Nick into becoming a Traitor.

The episode featured plenty of drama, with Mark being murdered and Patrick later being banished from the castle – despite being a Faithful.

However, it was the end of the episode that has everyone talking.

Traitors Paudie and Nick were given a secret mission, which included a clever nod to Irish folklore as they were asked to place a piseog on one of the Faithfuls.

The pair were told to hug one of the players they wanted to kill, which didn’t go down well with PDA shy Paudie who declared to Nick: “I’m not a f***in’ hugger.”

Nick ended up taking one for the team, and was seen giving Cork native Christine a hug at the end of the episode – securing her fate as the next Faithful to be murdered.

Viewers were thoroughly entertained by the brilliant new twist, which was quickly branded the “hug of death” by fans.

See how fans reacted to the episode below:

Breaking the news to an Irish man that he has to hug someone. It’s like a renaissance painting. And it’s called The Paudie.#TraitorsIreland #traitorsirl pic.twitter.com/01I795bjJX — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) September 15, 2025

Im not a fuckin hugger 😭😭😂😂#TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/s7Dwjyaiy3 — Dawn 💚 Of the Tribes 🇮🇪 (@Dawn_Galway) September 15, 2025

This is actually perfect plot – trying to get an Irish man to naturally deliver a hug #TraitorsIRL #TraitorsIreland pic.twitter.com/PQjh7I4c8s — The Limerick Gooner (@Limerick_Gooner) September 15, 2025

Paudie using his repressed nature to his advantage. Simply genius 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #TraitorsIRL — Sent by Karl Marx to throttle the propertied class (@luchtoibreabu) September 15, 2025

love the piseoig piece! ☘️🇮🇪 #TraitorsIRL — Stephanie Regan (@StephanieBRegan) September 15, 2025

The hug of death ⚰️#TraitorsIRL — Jenny Gilleece (@JennyGilleece) September 15, 2025

“I’m not a fu*kin hugger”… Poor Paudie. All the missions combined would be easier than this small one 😂 #TraitorsIRL — Eimear (@MissEims) September 15, 2025

