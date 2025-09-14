Ad
The Traitors Ireland fans left in shock as the Faithfuls uncover ANOTHER Traitor less than 24 hours after being recruited

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The Traitors Ireland fans have been left in shock after the Faithfuls uncovered Andrew as a Traitor, less than 24 hours after being recruited.

After losing his fellow Traitors, Paudie was instructed to recruit a new player – and he chose to make it a family affair, by inviting his son Andrew to join him.

Given the option of joining or immediately be “murdered” Andrew chose to join his father as a Traitor.

Andrew and Paudie

However, the family duo was short-lived, and Andrew was quickly banished from the castle, less than 24 hours after being recruited.

As he took one last look at his fellow castmates, he said: “You are all fabulous players, and fabulous people, so genuinely keep up doing what you’re doing, and if you haven’t found your voice, find it, because your voice is very important.”

“You’re on a roll, I’m a Traitor,” he confessed as the group erupted, with Paudie left as the sole Traitor once again.

Similar to the last episode, Siobhán approached Paudie in the round tower to let him know he must recruit ANOTHER Traitor.

Fans went absolutely wild online, shaken by the fact that he had only been recruited less than 24 hours previously.

See how fans reacted below:

