The Traitors Ireland fans in shock after the Faithfuls catch ANOTHER Traitor

While the Faithfuls seemed to be failing miserably on The Traitors Ireland, their luck has certainly turned around as they have now successfully caught two Traitors.

After the banishment of Eamon during Monday’s exclusive episode, all eyes turned to Katelyn as the players suspected she could be a Traitor too.

During another tense round table, Katelyn inevitably received the most votes to be banished from the castle.

After shedding some tears, Katelyn told the players: “I told you all along that if you voted for me that I would be standing up here and telling you that I’m a Faithful…

“I hope you’re all really satisfied with yourselves, because I’m a Traitor,” she added with a wink.

Katelyn’s departure leaves just one remaining Traitor in the game – Paudie.

However, the episode ended with host Siobhan McSweeney giving him a proposition.

Siobhan asked Paudie who he would like to join him as a Traitor.

Paudie ended up picking his son Andrew, who would be asked if he wants to become a Traitor or else be “murdered” in the game.

But will Andrew accept his invitation?

