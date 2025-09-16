Ad
The Traitors Ireland fans call for a ‘day of mourning’ after ANOTHER Traitor is uncovered

The Traitors Ireland Ep9 Siobhán McSweeney
The Traitors Ireland fans have gone wild during the latest roundtable as ANOTHER Traitor was revealed.

During Monday’s episode, Paudie successfully blackmailed Nick into becoming a Traitor, but the duo was short-lived, with the pair turning on each other during the latest roundtable.

The back-and-forth led to Paudie being banished – and finally uncovered as a Traitor.

Nick | Traitors Ireland

However, the reveals didn’t stop there, as Paudie finally told the group of his connection to his fellow Traitor, his son Andrew.

“You mightn’t know my family, but you have met one of them, my son Andrew – and I am a Traitor,” he revealed as the group went crazy.

As another Traitor was uncovered, another Faithful now faces a choice from Nick he once had to make: to join the Traitors, or be murdered.

Paudie on The Traitors Ireland

Fans were devastated to see Paudie go, having loved hearing his cheeky remarks and how he managed to get away with it for so long.

Many called for a national day of mourning for the iconic banishment of Paudie.

See how they reacted below:

 

