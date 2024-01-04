The Traitors contestant revealed as the mother of well-known Irish actor

Season two of The Traitors premiered on Wednesday night, and one contestant in particular had everyone talking.

Diane, a 63-year-old retired teacher, stole the show during the first episode as she managed to detect a Traitor from the very beginning.

Viewers praised her detective work, which sparked plenty of memes on social media, and said she was “made for reality TV”.

Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I’m not even a traitor on the show pic.twitter.com/VHzC6MyHY8 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 3, 2024

It has since emerged that Diane is the mother of Northern Irish actor Kerr Logan.

Best known for his role as Matthos Seaworth on Game Of Thrones, he has also appeared in the likes of Alias Grace, North Sea Connection, Strike, and London Irish.

Logan was born in Bangor and lived there with his family before moving to Lancashire when he was 12.

In a post that has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor wrote: “My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared.”

My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared. @TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/Cs5c0dzKbD — Kerr Logan (@KerrLogan) January 3, 2024

Logan only found out his mother was a contestant on the show after the cast was revealed by the BBC on Tuesday.

The actor retweeted the announcement post at the time, and wrote: “I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out.”

After noticing the fan reaction to his mother during the first episode on Wednesday night, Logan tweeted: “My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life……”

My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life…… @TheTraitorsUK — Kerr Logan (@KerrLogan) January 3, 2024

In her pre-show interview, Diane said she applied for The Traitors to prove her children wrong after they “said I could never do something like this”.

Speaking about her game plan, or lack thereof, the 63-year-old said: “Just to be me. As a teacher at a PRU I’ve had to use tactics to get control of a classroom. I’d use humour a lot, and you had to know when to pick your battles.

“I know from last series that Wilfred was saying he was going to bring people on side and try and cause ripples, but I won’t do anything like that. You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I’d still like to say I’d be able to go the whole way.”

BBC One will air three episodes of The Traitors each week, with all three episodes all available to watch immediately on BBC iPlayer.