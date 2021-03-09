The trailer for the sixth season of Line Of Duty has been released.
The hit BBC series, which stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, resumed filming in September – after production was shut down last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming season will also star Kelly MacDonald as new character, Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson – the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder.
Releasing the trailer via the official Twitter account for the show, they wrote: “Fellas, try to contain yourselves… #LineofDuty returns Sunday 21st March, 9pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer.”
In the 70-second trailer, Superintendent Ted Hastings (played by Adrian Dunbar) said: “Gail Vella’s murder is this force’s highest-profile investigation.”
“It will be our job to detect whether police corruption has contributed to this murder remaining unsolved,” he later added.