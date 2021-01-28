The trailer for the last ever season of Keeping Up With The...

The trailer for the last ever season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released.

Kim Kardashian shocked fans across the world in September, when she announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021 – after 14 years on air.

The Kardashian-Jenner family shot to fame back in 2007, after their reality show premiered on E! Entertainment.

Over the 19 seasons so far, fans have witnessed weddings, divorces, births, cheating scandals and million dollar empires being built.

On January 8th, 2021, the KarJenner clan officially wrapped filming the show, and their final day of shooting was documented by Kim on social media. Sharing the trailer for the last ever season today, Kim wrote: “I wouldn’t leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s premiering March 18th on E!” In the trailer, Khloe is shown speaking to her beau Tristan Thompson, saying: “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.” In another teaser clip, Kim and Kendall discuss exes Kourtney and Scott, with Kendall saying: “They’re definitely made for each other. Like they’re supposed to be together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

As the trailer ends, Kris Jenner asks: “Did we make the right decision by walking away?”

Ad

The famous family announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end last September, but they’ve since signed a major deal with streaming service Hulu.

In a statement at the time, Kim said: “To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.