The trailer for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been released.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke after back for another season of the hit reality show, along with new Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Kathy Hilton, Kyle’s sister and the mother of hotel heiress Paris Hilton, will also be on the show as a friend of the ladies.

In the explosive trailer, Erika Jayne opens up about her divorce from her husband of 21-years Tom Girardi, telling the women: “I did not see it ending this way,. I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Lisa Rinna also learns of her 19-year-old daughter Amelia’s new romance with reality star Scott Disick, with Kyle Richards exclaiming: “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids.”

The new season will premiere on Bravo on May 19, and will be available to stream on Hayu in Ireland and the UK.

Watch the full trailer here:

