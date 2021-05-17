The trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming series has been released.

The trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming series has been...

‘The Me You Can’t See’ will join Apple TV+ on May 21, and hopes to “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.”

The series will feature contributions from Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, who will be joined by “a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being”.

In the trailer, which was released earlier today, Oprah says: “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial.”

Harry adds: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

The emotional trailer includes footage from Harry’s mum Princess Diana’s funeral, and his wife Meghan Markle also makes a cameo.

Ahead of the docuseries, the Duke of Sussex said: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.”

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Oprah added: “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”