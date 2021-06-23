The trailer for Netflix’s strange new dating show leaves viewers baffled

The trailer for Netflix’s strange new dating show has left viewers baffled.

‘Sexy Beasts’ sees participants arrive to their first date looking completely unrecognizable, as they transform into wild and wacky fantasy creatures using prosthetics.

The show, based on a BBC Three series that aired in 2014, hopes to help the singletons find love based solely on their personalities.

Each contestant will go on three blind dates, all wearing prosthetics, and will only see their date’s true identity after they’ve chosen the person they’d like to meet again.

The first six-part season will be released on Netflix on July 21, and the trailer was released on Twitter today.

No, you're not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On Netflix, 21 July. pic.twitter.com/Puvz3wcD7p — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2021

Reacting to the bizarre trailer, one viewer tweeted: “this looks horrific I’m going to watch it 5 times.”

Another wrote: “Love Island + The Masked Singer = Sexy Beasts.”

A third viewer penned: “Naked Attraction: We’re the craziest dating show out there! Sexy Beasts: HOLD MY DRINK.”

Naked Attraction: We're the craziest dating show out there! Sexy Beasts: HOLD MY DRINK. https://t.co/DLyRstoYyQ — Dee Molumby (@deirdremolumby) June 23, 2021

11/10 will absolutely watch this But what knucklehead called it "Sexy Beasts" and not "Jump That Shark" https://t.co/69xRC3tTzW — Dara Kaye (@DaraKaye) June 23, 2021

The new Netflix show Sexy Beasts is wrinkling my brain pic.twitter.com/XPBbYvgyDL — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 23, 2021

Love island meets foxy bingo! Welcome to 2021! #sexybeasts https://t.co/AmooEXoBSG — Liz Maher (@Rudbow) June 23, 2021

Not really into dating shows but holy hell am I here for some SEXY BEASTS pic.twitter.com/9J26dViwoH — Kyle Orozovich (@kyle_orozo) June 23, 2021