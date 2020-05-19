The total cost of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal visit to...

The total cost of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal visit to Ireland has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Ireland in early March for three days, and carried out engagements in Dublin, Meath and Galway.

As previously reported, security for their visit cost a massive €1.3 million, but their trip racked up other costs too.

According to new figures released to the Irish Mirror under the Freedom of Information Act – a further €63,000 was spent on food, accommodation, transport and photography.

Of that, €1,238 was spent on housing Prince William and Kate at Farmleigh House during their three-day visit.

€26,178 was spent on catering services, including food for the “delegation and support team”, and refreshments for the media at a press centre in the Dublin Institute of Technology on Aungier Street.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The intensive and positive media coverage helped highlight the close and essential ties between Ireland and Great Britain.”

“It was subject to high levels of interest from the public as well as the Irish and international media.”

Meanwhile, transport costs amounted to just under €20,000.

The spokeswoman continued: “Transport took account of the requirements arising from working in multiple locations as well as the media, security and staffing requirements that applied in managing this significant, high-level visit.”

The new figures also noted that official photography, printing and Irish translation amounted to €5,757.

The Duke and Duchess’ trip to Ireland marked their first state visit here, and the couple were praised for being so down to earth during their time in Dublin, Galway and Meath.

