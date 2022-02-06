The Tinder Swindler ‘Simon Leviev’ reacts to Netflix documentary before deleting Instagram account

The Tinder Swindler joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently the number one trending flick on the streaming giant.

Brought to us by the makers of Don’t F**k With Cats, the film tells the real-life story of ‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut, who conned millions from women he met through the dating app.

The documentary features three of his victims – Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm.

The women shared their extraordinary and often terrifying experiences with Shimon, who posed as a billionaire playboy named Simon Leviev.

According to the Times of Israel, Shimon fled Israel in 2017 to avoid facing trial for fraud-related charges.

After travelling to Europe, he posed as Simon Leviev, the son of Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Leviev.

The fraudster essentially ran a Ponzi scheme by wooing women he met on Tinder with lavish gifts and trips, which he paid for with money he’d stolen from previous women.

After dazzling each victim enough, ‘Simon’ would ask to borrow money from them because for security reasons he couldn’t use his own money, but promised to pay them back.

He would then start the cycle all over again with a different woman, stealing an estimated $10 million over the years.

The Tinder Swindler revealed how Shimon’s victims eventually teamed up to get him arrested for his crimes, only for him to be released from jail five months later.

Soon after getting out of prison, he began sharing photos of his himself enjoying a life of luxury once again to Instagram, flaunting his glamorous activities up until the account was deleted on Friday.

Before removing his account, Shimon wrote on his IG Stories: “Thank you for all your support.”

“I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart.”

Hours later, his account disappeared.

The Tinder Swindler is on Netflix now.