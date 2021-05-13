The teaser trailer for the Friends reunion has been released

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are all set to reunite for a HBO Max special, which will stream on May 27.

Sharing a teaser for ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’ to Instagram, Jennifer, who played Rachel Green on the show, wrote: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️”

Sharing the same video, Courteney wrote: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit series, previously clarified that the cast would not be reprising their iconic roles for the reunion.

Speaking on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, the actress said: “It’s not a reboot. It’s not like a scripted thing, we’re not portraying our characters.”

“It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”