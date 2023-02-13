The sweet way Rihanna hinted at her second pregnancy before the Super Bowl

Rihanna hinted at her second pregnancy shortly before she announced the news during the 2023 Super Bowl.

The singer confirmed she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky on Sunday night, as she debuted her baby bump during her epic Halftime performance.

Just one day prior, Rihanna told CBS Sports that she was “thinking about bringing someone” on stage with her.

While fans assumed she was talking about another artist, the 34-year-old was actually referring to her unborn baby.

Rihanna cryptically teased: “I’m not sure. We’ll see.”

The 34-year-old performed some of her greatest hits during the show in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium – including Umbrella, We Found Love and Diamonds.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 13 last year.

The couple have kept their son out of the public eye, and have not yet revealed his name.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”