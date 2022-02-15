The start date for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders has finally been revealed.

Six brand new episodes of the award-winning show are coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the first episode airing on February 27 at 9pm.

The news was shared via the show’s official Instagram account on Tuesday morning in a post that read: “The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of Peaky Blinders on iPlayer from 27 February.”

Creator and writer Steven Knight previously said of the sixth season: “Peaky is back and with a bang.”

“After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.”

“While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,” he added, teasing the Peaky Blinders film.

Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle star in the hit series.

Line Of Duty star Stephen Graham, who played Detective Sergeant John Corbett on the BBC show, will be joining the cast for its’ final run.

Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray on the show, sadly passed away in April 2021 at the age of 52 after a private battle with cancer.

