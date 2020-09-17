Ryan Tubridy will be joined by some special guests on Friday night

The star-studded line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been released.

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson will be on the show to discuss his current and upcoming film projects.

He will also shed light on the Irish Hospice Foundation’s work, and his close association with the organisation.

Gloria Estefan, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter, will also appear on the programme to speak about her career highs and lows, as well as giving her take on the current state of US Politics.

Hazel Chu will chat about breaking the glass ceiling as the first person from an ethnic background to become Lord Mayor of Dublin, what life was like for her growing up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants, fighting racism, and how Dublin is coping with the pandemic.

Ryan Tubridy will also be chatting to TV presenter-turned-author Dermot O’Leary about an eventful summer that saw him become a new dad, and discover he had Covid antibodies.

Denise Chaila, the Zambian-born, Limerick rapper, singer, poet, and one of the stand-out stars of the Irish music scene in 2020, will be on the show to perform her single Chaila, and will chat with Ryan about her breakthrough year.

Breakout TikTok stars, Irish dancing group Cairde will be in studio too – chatting about their meteoric rise to stardom on the social media platform, garnering millions of hits for their dance videos made during the pandemic.

There will also be a special acoustic performance from James Vincent McMorrow, and Francis Brennan will be in studio talking about the importance of keeping a diary in times of turmoil.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, September 18th, at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.

