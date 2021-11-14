The star-studded judging panel for ITV’s new musical game show ‘Walk The Line’ has been revealed.

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, which is set to premiere later this year, the bigger the prize pot.

Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French, and Craig David will judge the show – which will be hosted by Maya Jama.

Alesha said: “When Simon first told me about the format, I couldn’t wait to see it come to life. Now to add being a part of it alongside Gary, Craig, Dawn and Maya is very exciting.”

“Walk The Line has all the components to make great TV, it’s always a joy to find new talent, let the games begin!”

Dawn said: “I’m far too excited to be part of this show, – I’ve decided to wear double knickers at all times…”

Craig added: “Walk The Line is innovative, new and edgy which is why I’m so excited to be working on this show! I’m really vibed by the quality of the contestants I’ve seen so far and love that they have the chance to bet on themselves every step of the way.”

“Can’t wait to get started and see who’s gonna take the money or take a leap of faith and walk the line.”

Gary previously commented: “When Simon calls it’s usually with something fairly extraordinary. I’m so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk the Line is discovering new talent. It’s also brilliant to be working with the team at ITV again.”

Host Maya Jama said: “This has been a childhood dream of mine. I remember watching shows created by Simon when I was younger, and to be given the opportunity to host one myself… it has definitely been a pinch me moment.”

“I’ve been itching to tell everyone about it – expect some first class entertainment and truly incredible singing talent. Walk The Line has been unlike anything I’ve worked on before and I hope everyone has as much fun watching it as we are making it.”

Walk The Line will air on ITV and ITV Hub later in the year.