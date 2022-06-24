The Spice Girls in talks to reunite WITH Victoria Beckham for a very special event

Mel C has confirmed the Spice Girls are in talks to reunite with Victoria Beckham for Glastonbury next year.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the 48-year-old admitted she had a “good feeling” Posh Spice will join herself, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton at the iconic festival in 2023.

It’s understood the girl group could perform at the Pyramid Stage for the Sunday legends slot next year, and Sporty Spice said it would be an “absolute dream”.

“It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it…,” she said.

“You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

When asked if she could get Victoria back, the singer confessed: “I have a good feeling…”

The Spice Girls completed a reunion tour of the UK & Ireland in 2019 without Posh Spice.

If all five members of the 90s group agreed, it would be the first time they have all performed together since the London Olympics in 2012.

Mel C is set to take the Other Stage at Glastonbury on Friday with indie pop bland Blossoms, to form ‘Spicy Blossoms’.

The singer said it was “an honour” to play Glastonbury, and revealed: “I’m really happy to be here representing the Spice Girls with these incredible fellas.”