The Simpsons Movie sequel CONFIRMED as release date announced

The Simpsons Movie will return for a sequel, nearly two decades after the first film was released.

The movie, created by cartoonist Matt Groening, is based on Fox’s long-running satirical sitcom that chronicles the daily life of the Simpson family.

20th Century Studios confirmed the sequel’s release date as July 23, 2027.

Announcing the news, 20th Century Studios shared the first poster for the sequel, showing Homer Simpson grabbing a doughnut as the tagline read: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The caption for the announcement read: “Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theatres with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!”

Taking to the comments, fans couldn’t believe the news, as one wrote: “They actually stuck to their promise about waiting 20 years for a sequel,” as another penned: “WHOAAAA Let’s freakin’ gooooo.”

Before the series debuted in 1989, the characters made their debut as cartoon shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show in the United States in 1987.

It has since continued for 37 seasons, and earlier this year, it was revealed that it had been renewed for a 40th season.

In the first movie, which came out in July 2007, Homer unintentionally contaminated Springfield’s water supply, and he was left to take responsibility and save the city and his family.