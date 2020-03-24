"I hear she wants to do voiceover work..."

The Simpsons bosses keen to sign up Meghan Markle for voiceover work

Meghan Markle has been widely reported as interested in doing some voiceover work after stepping back from her primary role in the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was allegedly interested in a role with Disney, which has never been confirmed.

However, the royal could take on a new role with classic animated TV show The Simpsons.

The Simpsons’ showrunner, Al Jean told RadioTimes that the show bosses want to feature the royal couple in an episode.

“We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan,” he said.

“I hear she wants to do voiceover work, so if they’re reading this, give us a call.”

Last month, it was reported that Meghan was considering returning to acting.

According to reports, the Duchess’s agent is currently on the hunt for an appropriate role for Meghan.

The actress-turned-royal is reportedly interested in a “superhero role” for her potential on-screen comeback.