The Simple Life fans ’emotional’ after spotting Nicole Richie at Paris Hilton’s wedding

Paris Hilton reunited with her former bestie Nicole Richie at her wedding on Thursday, leaving fans of their iconic reality show “emotional”.

The socialites gained a cult following in the early 2000s when they fronted their own series called The Simple Life, which ran for five seasons.

The show followed Paris and Nicole as they travelled far from the glamour of Beverly Hills to learn what its really like to live among the middle-class.

Viewers immediately fell in love with their friendship, but sadly Paris and Nicole fell out around the time the show ended in 2007.

Thankfully, the stars settled their differences over the years, and while they’re no longer BFFs – Paris invited Nicole to her wedding this week.

The 40-year-old married Carter Reum at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate in California on Thursday, and Nicole was pictured at the star-studded reception.

In one photo, Paris and Nicole were snapped laughing and smiling, which delighted longtime fans of The Simple Life.

nicole richie at paris hilton’s wedding… that actually means a lot to me pic.twitter.com/0xdC2wJzhO — a (@outsideofu) November 12, 2021

It warms my cold, dead heart that Nicole Richie was at Paris Hilton’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/PWpoNRFnjj — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) November 12, 2021

Nicole being at Paris’ wedding is the most healing thing about this year pic.twitter.com/RB7CeKVewM — Shai-Hulandrew 🌌 (@MrDrewy) November 13, 2021

Why is Nicole being at Paris’s wedding making me emotional 😭 pic.twitter.com/JRa3jZU38S — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 12, 2021

Nicole Richie being at Paris’ wedding is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/s9PK57Yhr7 — Jack – J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 13, 2021