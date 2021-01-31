The second celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice has been revealed

Myleene Klass was eliminated on last Sunday's show

The second celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice has been...

Graham Bell has been voted off Dancing On Ice.

The Olympic skater and his professional skating partner Karina Mantra faced the skate off against Rebekah Vardy and her partner Andy Buchanan, after both couples received the fewest public votes.

Judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman voted who they wanted to save, with Graham receiving the least votes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Bell (@skigrahambell)

It’s been an eventful show so far, with Denise Van Outen forced to pull out of the competition after obtaining a serious injury.

Billie Faiers missed tonight’s show after her beloved grandmother died from pneumonia earlier this week.

Rufus Hound has been missing from the competition after being exposed to Covid-19, while Myleene Klass became the first celeb to be eliminated.

Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant complete this year’s star-studded line-up.