The second celebrity to be eliminated from RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars is…

Miriam Mullins is the second celebrity to be eliminated from series 7 of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The TikTok star was voted off the show after receiving the fewest amounts of votes from the public.

She was partnered up with professional dancer Montel Hewson during her time on the series.

Miriam got emotional upon hearing the news and revealed: “It’s obviously devasting but I’ve had the best time on the show.”

Miriam and her partner Montel will speak to Jennifer Zamparelli tomorrow morning just after 10am on 2FM for their first broadcast exit interview.

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ next Sunday, February 4 at 6:30pm.