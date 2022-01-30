The second celebrity has been voted off Dancing On Ice 2022

Ria Hebden has become the second celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice 2022.

The presenter and her pro skating partner Lukasz Rozycki faced S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and her partner Brendyn Hatfield in Sunday night’s skate-off.

The judges chose to save Rachel and Brendyn, sending Ria and Lukasz home.

Last weekend, rugby star Ben Foden and his professional skating partner Robin Johnstone were sent home from the competition, after a skate-off against Ria.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.