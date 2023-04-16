Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

The Script’s Glen Power speaks out on the death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan: ‘We are in shock’

Pic: Andrew Whitton
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The Script’s Glen Power has spoken out on the sudden death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan.

The Irish band announced the sad news of their guitarist and co-founder’s passing on Friday, in a heartbreaking statement shared on social media.

The wrote: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Glen, who is the band’s drummer, has since told The Sunday World: “It’s such a devastating loss for us, his family and everyone close.”

“We had a connection that’s very rare. We spent more time together than any couple. We are in shock, there are no words.”

The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen.

Instagram @thescriptofficial

They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008.

The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us