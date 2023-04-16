The Script’s Glen Power speaks out on the death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan: ‘We are in shock’

The Script’s Glen Power has spoken out on the sudden death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan.

The Irish band announced the sad news of their guitarist and co-founder’s passing on Friday, in a heartbreaking statement shared on social media.

The wrote: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

Glen, who is the band’s drummer, has since told The Sunday World: “It’s such a devastating loss for us, his family and everyone close.”

“We had a connection that’s very rare. We spent more time together than any couple. We are in shock, there are no words.”

The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen.

They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008.

The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.