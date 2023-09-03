The Script pay tribute to late bandmate Mark Sheehan at Electric Picnic

The Script paid tribute to their late bandmate Mark Sheehan at Electric Picnic.

The guitarist sadly passed away at the age 46 in April, after a short illness.

The popular band took to the main stage at the music festival in Stradbally on Sunday night and during their set, frontman Danny O’Donoghue spoke about the loss of his “brother”.

He said: “Earlier on this year we lost our brother Mark Sheehan, the guitarist for The Script. And not just our guitarist, but our best mate.”

“You never realise what you have until it’s gone. It just makes me want to live life to the fullest and take in all of these moments. And also thank those people who have been there for us…”

“I just want to say thank you so much to anybody whose been playing our music or remembering Mark and sending us messages about it. You’ve really been getting us through this entire time.”

The singer revealed Electric Picnic was due to be the band’s last ever gig together, and that Mark had been “dying” to perform at it.

He then began to sing the song ‘If You Could See Me Now’ in an emotional moment.

Check out the tribute below: