The Royal Family share new unseen photos of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral

The Royal Family have shared new unseen photos of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99, and his funeral set to take place at St. George’s Chapel this Saturday, April 17.

Ahead of the funeral, the Royal Family shared new snaps of Philip to their social media accounts, writing: “Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The photos include a sweet snap of Philip with his grandson Prince Harry, another with his granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and a third of him riding horseback with his son Prince Charles.

In another picture, Prince Philip and his wife of 73 years Queen Elizabeth posed alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and two of their children.

The Royal Family also shared a snap taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge – which sees the Queen and Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018. ©️ The Duchess of Cambridge

Philip’s funeral will be broadcast live at 3pm on Saturday from St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

In line with current restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed at the service, and the public have been asked not to attend.

Prince Harry has already jetted back from the U.S. for the funeral, without his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently pregnant with their second child, and has been advised not to travel.