The Royal Family rush to Queen Elizabeth’s side amid concern for her health

Members of the Royal Family are rushing to be by Queen Elizabeth’s side, amid concern for her health.

The 96-year-old is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after being advised by doctors to rest earlier this week.

Her son Prince Charles is said to be heading to be by her side with his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William is also on route to see his grandmother.

Charles and Camilla are at Balmoral to be by the Queen's side.

Prince William is now travelling to be with Her Majesty.

The nation must now pray for the Queen. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 8, 2022

Prince Harry was in the UK with his wife Meghan Markle over the weekend, and they arrived in Germany on Tuesday ahead of their appearance at the one-year countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games later today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday ahead of their European tour, and it is understood they did not visit the Queen during their time in the UK.

In a statement this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” they added.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss reacted to the news by tweeting: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the energy debate to update MPs about the Queen’s health.

He said: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

“If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”