The Royal Family release the first official portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla after coronation

Credit: Hugo Burnand via Instagram | @theroyalfamily
The Royal Family have released the first official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla after their coronation.

The historic event took place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

During the historic ceremony, the King was anointed with holy oil before dressing in the coronation robes.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby then placed the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on the new sovereign’s head, and proclaimed: “God save the King!”

Charles was then accompanied to his throne in the theatre of coronation, where he was enthroned.

Queen Mary’s crown was later used to crown Queen Camilla, and she was presented with the Rod with Dove and the Sceptre with Cross.

Camilla curtsied before her husband, and they exchanged smiles as they relaxed after their respective crowning ceremonies.

In attendance at the coronation were Prince William, the heir to the throne, his wife Princess Kate and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry also attended his father’s coronation, but sat with his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.

The first official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were captured by photographer Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room and Green Drawing Room.

Credit: Hugo Burnand via Instagram | @theroyalfamily
