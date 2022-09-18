The Royal Family release new photo of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her state funeral

The Royal Family have released a new photo of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her state funeral.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96 at her Scottish estate of Balmoral, and her state funeral will take place on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday night, The Royal Family wrote: “Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.”

“Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

Following the death of The Queen, her eldest son Prince Charles ascended to the throne, and he is now known as King Charles III.

In a statement on Sunday, Charles wrote: “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.”

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.”

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” he added.

The Queen’s state funeral will be attended by 500 foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden – who arrived in the UK Saturday night.

