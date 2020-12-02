The Royal family ‘reached out to offer support’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after miscarriage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sadly lost their second child over the summer

The Royal family reportedly “reached out to offer support” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after she suffered a miscarriage.

In a piece for The New York Times last week, the Duchess of Sussex bravely opened up about losing her second child with Prince Harry this July.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has since revealed: “I’m told that William and Kate were in touch with Harry and Meghan when this happened in July.”

“The whole family has reached out to offer support.”

“I don’t know if the royal family were aware she was set to go public with this but they would think it was a hugely brave thing to do,” she told OK! magazine.

“I do think a situation like this is what will help heal rifts and bring the family back together. Hard times like this encourage communication.”

In her op-ed for The New York Times, Meghan explained that while she was changing Archie’s diaper back in July, she felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” Meghan wrote.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.”

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

“We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.

“In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first son Archie in May 2019.