The Royal Family ‘not happy’ with Meghan Markle’s latest interviews

The Royal Family are reportedly not happy with Meghan Markle’s latest interviews with The Cut and on her new podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series last week, and admitted she was “excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered.”

Between her podcast tell-all interviews with Mariah Carey and Serena Williams and her cover interview with The Cut, Meghan has reportedly ruffled a few feathers.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family – claiming a need for privacy – she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

In January 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex told The Cut that she left in part due to relentless tabloid abuse.

She said: “I can talk about my whole experience [as part of the Royal Family] and make a choice not to,” adding that she hasn’t yet because she’s “still healing.”

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in May 2018, and they welcomed their son Archie the following year.

The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, last June.

The Sussex family currently live in California, but are set to return to the UK next month for a string of charity events.