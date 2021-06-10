The Royal Family honour Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9

The Royal Family honour Prince Philip on what would have been his...

The Royal Family have honoured Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 on April 9, just two months before his milestone birthday.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to Philip today, Princess Eugenie wrote: “Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared photos of the Queen receiving a commemorative rose bush in her late husband’s honour.

They captioned the post: “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

“Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @the_rhs, of which Her Majesty is Patron. Named in The Duke’s memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Prince Charles shared an adorable throwback snap of himself as a young boy with his father.

He captioned the post: “Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

“📷 1 – The Duke transfers his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to The Duchess of Cornwall, during a joint ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove in July 2020 (PA). 📷 2 – The young Prince Charles welcomes his father home from a trip to Malta in 1951 (PA).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)