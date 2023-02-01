The return date of Love Island’s Casa Amor ‘revealed’

The return date of Love Island’s infamous Casa Amor has been “revealed”.

The hit ITV dating show returned to our screens on Monday, January 16 – and there has been no shortage of drama since.

The show’s commentator Iain Stirling previously admitted that he doesn’t think any of this year’s boys would remain loyal during the infamous stint in Casa Amor.

Casa Amor typically begins halfway through the series – which usually runs for eight weeks.

With Love Island set to enter its fourth week on Monday, fans are convinced Casa Amor could begin as early as Monday, February 6.

Love Island host Maya Jama recently teased her return to the villa in South Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Sharing a snap of her stunning black outfit from the second episode of Aftersun, the TV personality wrote: “Episode 2 of aftersun last night🖤 can not wait to be back in South Africa this week👀”

Love Island fans are convinced that a recoupling and the subsequent dumping of one of the girls is looming, as Casa Amor typically requires six girls and six boys.

Will Casa Amor wreak havoc throughout the villa next week?

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.