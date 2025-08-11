The release date for The Traitors Ireland revealed

The Traitors Ireland will officially premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, August 31 2025.

The series will be hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, whose role was confirmed in December.

The Traitors Ireland will use the iconic location, Slane Castle, as its location and will feature contestants from all around the country, following a national casting call for applications last year.

Filmed at the banks of the Boyne in Slane Castle, this new adaptation of the global phenomenon brings suspicion, strategy and sabotage to Irish soil.

A group of strangers arrive at the castle. Their mission: to win €50,000 without getting murdered or banished (in the game, of course). The twist? The Traitors walk amongst them, sowing doubt and deceit at every turn.

Expect conniving glances over banquet breakfasts, whispers in corridors and enough drama to make even the most loyal viewer question their instincts.

It’s up to the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the Traitors are and banish them from the game before they become their next victim.

Each day, the group embark on Missions as they work together to add more money to the prize pot.

For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning that life-changing cash, but if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll steal all the money.

Last week, Kevin McGahern was announced as the host of The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked, the exciting companion show to the highly anticipated show The Traitors Ireland, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked team teased what’s ahead: “Get ready for betrayal, banter, and behind-the-scenes bombshells.”

Airing immediately after The Traitors Ireland later this year, Uncloaked will be the ultimate post-show destination for fans across the country, available on all RTÉ platforms.

