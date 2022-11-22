The release date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with the streaming giant in 2020, after they founded their own production company.

The deal allows them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

According to Page Six, the docuseries will join Netflix on December 8.

It had previously been reported that the show’s release would be delayed until 2023 due to backlash over the most recent season of The Crown.

A source told the outlet that the show, which will tell the couple’s “love story”, was previously called ‘Chapters’.

However, it is understood that Meghan and Harry later changed the name, and the new title has not yet been made public.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan are “panicked” over how much they’ve shared in the series.

The couple are allegedly requesting content to be cut from the show, which they’ve been filming for over a year.

Insiders have claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are second guessing what they want to show the public in the series, but Netflix bosses are standing by the filmmakers.

A Netflix source told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely. Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

Another industry insider said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths. Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward.”

The docuseries is being directed Oscar-nominee Liz Garbus, who Meghan called “incredible” during her bombshell interview with The Cut in August.

The mother-of-two also described the series as: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see — our love story.”