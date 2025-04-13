The REAL reason for Mickey Rourke’s removal from the Celebrity Big Brother house revealed

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke has been REMOVED from the house after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour,” according to ITV.

On Saturday, Mickey reportedly behaved and used language that was considered to be threatening and aggressive towards fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

The decision comes after the actor received a formal warning for comments towards JoJo Siwa.

The latest Celebrity Big Brother housemate task set off the Hollywood actor, and The Sun has revealed the entire incident.

Mickey “agreed to leave” the house after “further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour,” according to a statement made by ITV on Saturday night.

When the housemates dressed as pirates for the task, Chris from Love Island gave the Oscar nominee the side eye, which prompted Mickey’s final outburst.

A source said: “Mickey didn’t like Chris disrespecting him with the side eye and went for him with loads of smack talk.”

“On this occasion, it was offensive, threatening and aggressive.”

“However it didn’t get physical and security nor producers did not need to intervene,” the source continued.

“Mickey was called to the diary room and in a discussion about his ongoing bad behaviour, he agreed to leave.”

The Sun also reported that Mickey’s £500,000 show fee was cut by ITV executives after he continually caused mayhem in the house.

A source said: “Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV. If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don’t get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.”

“Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”