The real reason behind Callum Jones and Molly Smith’s split ‘revealed’ after Love Island: All Stars reunion

The real reason behind Callum Jones and Molly Smith’s split has been “revealed”, following their awkward Love Island: All Stars reunion.

The former couple came face-to-face on the show earlier this week, just six months after they ended their three-year relationship.

While fans have speculated whether they faked their split for TV, insiders have insisted their breakup was very much real – and revealed what caused it.

A source close to Molly told The Sun: “It all began when Molly started to say to Callum that she thought they should look at buying a house together instead of continuing to rent.

“She just thought they were wasting money so it made financial sense. Obviously as far as she was concerned they were pretty solid – they had two dogs after all – so didn’t see it as a big deal.

“But Callum totally freaked out. The idea of that next level of commitment sent it all sideways and was the catalyst for lots of rows.

“He totally changed after that and became really cold. That was the beginning of the end.”

Addressing claims they “faked” their split for the show, the friend said: “Frankly neither Molly or Callum are anywhere near good enough actors to have pulled that off – it was a very real, very raw break up and she is still very hurt by it.

“Genuinely she had no idea he was going to be there and will have been properly gutted to walk in and him be there.

“Basically with Molly coming up to her 30th birthday, things naturally started to feel more serious and she wanted to start looking at the next logical steps in their relationship.”

“It’s not exactly demanding to have expected Callum to be on the same page given they lived together and owned two dogs,” the insider added.

The former couple shot to fame on the winter series of Love Island in 2020.

Callum was initially coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, but had his head turned by Molly in Casa Amor.

After leaving the villa, the pair went from strength to strength and moved in together in Manchester.