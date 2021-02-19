The Queen officially confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of Royal family

The couple will now be stripped of their Royal patronages

The Queen has officially confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as senior working members of the Royal family.

Almost one year after they stepped down, the British monarch has revealed the couple have decided not to reprise their roles following a 12-month review period.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations that will now revert to The Queen include The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The news comes just days after the couple announced that they’re expecting their second child, after Meghan suffered a miscarriage last year.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Harry and Meghan are also gearing up for an “intimate” interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, which is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles last March, after stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family.

Since then, the couple have signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, and purchased a stunning home in Montecito – where they count Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbours.