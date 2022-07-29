The possible outcomes of the Wagatha Christie trial as the public await judgement

The judgment in the High Court libel case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney will be published at midday on Friday.

The judge overseeing the case, Mrs Justice Steyn, will deliver her written ruling following a week-long trial in May.

Rebekah launched a libel lawsuit against Coleen back in 2020, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May.

The highly-publicised trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

The judgement will be based of Mrs Justice Steyn ultimately deciding whether Coleen proved that her original accusation about Rebekah leaking the stories was true.

In court, Coleen’s defence argued that Rebekah had leaked information to the press in the past, and had a history of passing on private information.

The judge will also consider Coleen’s public interest defence, as the WAG declared it was in the public interest to expose Rebekah for portraying a “false image” as the “First Lady of Football” when she had been “secretly leaking information” about others.

If the judge sides with Coleen’s defence and finds Rebekah was behind the leaks, the 40-year-old will lose the case.

However, if the judge finds Rebekah did not knowingly leak the information, she will win her libel claim and Coleen may be ordered to make an apology.

Another possible outcome is the judge could decide Rebekah wasn’t the leaker, but accept Coleen’s defence that what she posted was something she reasonably believed at the time.

The judgment will be handed down by Mrs Justice Steyn around midday on Friday.