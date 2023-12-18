The Pogues ‘tipped to tour again’ after the loss of frontman Shane MacGowan

The Pogues are reportedly “tipped to tour again” after the loss of the band’s frontman Shane MacGowan.

Shane sadly passed away on November 30, aged just 65.

The singer-songwriter was laid to rest on December 9, and his star-studded funeral took place at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

According to a report by The Irish Sun, the band has now been tipped to tour again after a suggestion made by record label bosses, after the outpouring of love the late Shane received.

The group performed The Parting Glass at the star’s funeral – this was the first time the band had performed together since 2014.

The head of Stiff Records, Dave Robinson, has now told the publication that the band members are still grieving the loss of their beloved friend and are not considering touring anytime soon.

However, he said the band will inevitably get offers for a potential tour.

He told the publication: “I think The Pogues will be encouraged to reform because so many ­people have been remembering the songs of Shane MacGowan and what he meant to them.”

“There will be record ­company guys getting into the office early on Monday morning thinking about Pogues box sets and their back catalogue.”

“Anytime a big artist passes away there is massive interest in their back catalogue.”

He then admitted: “I can’t tell them what to do anymore and I won’t be involved.”

“Will The Pogues want to play again without Shane? There is an opportunity there.”

“It’s something the members will have to consider but there is an opportunity there. And it’s something that would have to work out with Victoria, his wife, and Shane’s estate.”

“When I saw The Pogues at Shane’s funeral, they looked genuinely sad without their leader. But The Pogues have toured without Shane before.”

“Whether they want to do that again, you’ll have to ask them,” he concluded.