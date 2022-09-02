The Osbournes returning to reality TV with ‘funny, moving and honest’ new doc-series

Twenty years since they practically invented reality TV with their MTV show The Osbournes, Sharon and Ozzy are inviting cameras into their home once again.

The brand new BBC series will document the family’s “new life back in the UK” as they relocate from Beverly Hills to Buckinghamshire after 25 years in the US.

Clare Sillery, Head of Documentaries told MailOnline: “Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming ‘home to roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.”

“In this new series our audience will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village…. it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK.”

The Osbourne’s first reality show premiered on MTV in March 2002, and ran for a total of four seasons.

The Emmy award-winning series was hugely popular at the time, as it followed the home life of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy and his eccentric family.

The news comes after Ozzy, 73, announced his plans to move back to the UK with his wife Sharon, 69, earlier this week.

The rocker revealed he “doesn’t want to die in crazy America”, and said he was “fed up with people getting killed every day” in the US.

“God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f*****g crazy,” he explained.

“I’m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”