The one TV star that Lucy Kennedy is backing for the Irish presidency

There is one Irish TV star in particular that Lucy Kennedy is backing for the Irish presidency as Michael D. Higgins’ term is soon coming to an end.

The radio presenter believes that there is no man better for the job but Dáithí Ó Sé, who has been in the mix for running for the position.

Speaking with the Irish Mirror, Lucy said, “This has made my year. I would be Dáithí’s campaign manager. I love that man.”

She added: “He’s attractive, he’s good craic. He could run the country. It’s literally made my year. He has a good business acumen.”

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he’s a very successful person, but that is because he has got a good head on his shoulders, even though he laughs and jokes it off, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he had his eye on it.”

“I’d love to see Miriam O’Callaghan. She is someone I really look up to. As a broadcaster, as a mother and as a person. I just love everything about her, and she is so beautiful.”

The Today Show host himself has admitted that the presidential role is “the top job.”

Speaking at the photo call for this year’s Rose of Tralee, Dáithí said, “It’s something that everybody who is in the public eye or a public servant should at least think about it.”

“Just think about it running because it is the top job in the whole country. You’re an ambassador for the country at home, you’re an ambassador for the country all around.”

“You are a custodian of the Constitution… and to turn around at this point to say that I wouldn’t be interested would be wrong. Would I be interested in seven years? You just never know.”

If he decided to run this year, he would already have one guaranteed vote from his Rose of Tralee co-host Kathryn Thomas.

She said, “He’s a man of the people, and everyone loves Dáithí… He’s very Irish, and I think he’d be brilliant in the role.”

Dáithí had first hinted at his presidential ambitions in an interview with The Times, but no political party has approached him since.