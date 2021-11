The official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is here.

Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton and Maggie Smith will reprise their roles in the sequel to the first film – which will see Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) tie the knot.

Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye have also joined the cast for the upcoming movie.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will hit cinemas across Ireland on March 18, 2022.

Check out the full trailer below: